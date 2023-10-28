Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Zalando
Zalando Stock Down 0.5 %
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.