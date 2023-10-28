Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Acquires C$10,879.00 in Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 2,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,879.00.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 7,030 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,266.10.

On Tuesday, September 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 1,200 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,224.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KEI opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$215.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.50 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 1.7816092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

