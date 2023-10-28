Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Acquires C$10,879.00 in Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 2,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,879.00.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 7,030 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,266.10.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 1,200 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,224.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:KEI opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$215.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.
Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
