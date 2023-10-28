Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) Insider Richard Hillis Purchases 265,000 Shares

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hillis purchased 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,070.00 ($6,373.42).
Investigator Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Investigator Resources Company Profile
