Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider Sartaj Hans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($9,493.67).

Academies Australasia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

