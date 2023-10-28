Insider Buying: Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Buys 25,974 Shares of Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Dunn acquired 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of A$99,999.90 ($63,291.08).

Telstra Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.

Telstra Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Telstra Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

