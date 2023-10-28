Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT) Insider Purchases A$104,466.89 in Stock

Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Elliott bought 949,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,466.89 ($66,118.28).

Walkabout Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walkabout Resources Company Profile

Walkabout Resources Limited explores for and develops resources and energy assets in Australia, Tanzania, Namibia, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. The company explores for graphite, gold, zinc, lead, silver, nickel, copper, and base metals. Its flagship property is the Lindi Jumbo project situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

