First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $114,500.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,555,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 139,478 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

