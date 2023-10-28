Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) versus Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Critical Contrast

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Creative Medical Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 5.93 -$2.10 billion ($0.71) -1.90 Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 68.62 -$10.14 million N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 2 0 2.25 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 154.63%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -375.48% -66.58% -45.90% Creative Medical Technology N/A -56.26% -52.68%

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company which focuses on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications. Its products include CaverStem, FemCelz, StemSpine, and ImmCelz. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

