Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $12.58

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

