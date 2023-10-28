Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells 86,000 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$46,440.00.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

