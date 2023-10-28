Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells 86,000 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 86,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$46,440.00.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.78 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.62.
About Touchstone Exploration
