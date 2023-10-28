Insider Buying: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Acquires $24,426.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $24,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 165,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,032.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $13.68 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $710.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

