Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Dmitry Melnikov Sells 25,509 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $218,867.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,726,950 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $9,647.52.
Semrush Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Semrush
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Semrush
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
