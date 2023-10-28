Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $5.64

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

