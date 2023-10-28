Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price at $250.62

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

