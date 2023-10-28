Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $55.40

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.84. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.