Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT at $20.71

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

