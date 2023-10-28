Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $68.75

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

