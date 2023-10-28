Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.