Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Head-To-Head Review

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of America pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Bank and Bank of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 2 6 9 0 2.41

Profitability

Bank of America has a consensus price target of $35.37, suggesting a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than American Bank.

This table compares American Bank and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Bank of America 18.69% 12.08% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of America $115.05 billion 1.74 $27.53 billion $3.57 7.05

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Bank has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats American Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

