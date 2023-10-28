NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) versus Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Financial Review

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NORMA Group and Ryerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65 Ryerson $6.32 billion 0.15 $391.00 million $3.14 8.68

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than NORMA Group. NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORMA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NORMA Group and Ryerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ryerson has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Ryerson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than NORMA Group.

Profitability

This table compares NORMA Group and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A Ryerson 2.08% 13.20% 4.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of NORMA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Ryerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ryerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ryerson pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryerson pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryerson has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Ryerson beats NORMA Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and HVAC. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

