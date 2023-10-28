Comparing Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) & Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Free Report) and Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Community Financial and Golden Valley Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Golden Valley Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Community Financial currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Community Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Golden Valley Bancshares.

This table compares Community Financial and Golden Valley Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $82.52 million 1.86 $28.32 million $5.20 5.21 Golden Valley Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Valley Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial and Golden Valley Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 29.65% 15.94% 1.26% Golden Valley Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Community Financial beats Golden Valley Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial

(Get Free Report)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans. It also provides safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts. It also provides home, small business administration, and commercial loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, automated clearing house, merchant, edeposit, credit card payment, payroll, reorder checks, e-statement, e-alerts, wire manager, reporting, check and account reconciliation, and positive pay services. It has full-service offices in Redding, California. The company was formerly known as Golden Valley Bank (Chico, CA) and changed its name to Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. in November 2020. Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.