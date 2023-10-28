Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $118.24

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.35.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

