Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $157.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.35.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:TGT opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
