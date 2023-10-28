Critical Survey: NeoVolta (NEOV) and Its Rivals

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeoVolta to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 117 516 1104 55 2.61

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.71%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s rivals have a beta of -4.87, suggesting that their average share price is 587% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -884.03% -24.17% -15.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -25.38 NeoVolta Competitors $653.35 million $9.26 million -2.12

NeoVolta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoVolta rivals beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

