abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 213 ($2.61) to GBX 177 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 195 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

