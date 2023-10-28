home24 (OTC:HMAGF) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Financial Analysis

home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Free Report) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares home24 and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets home24 N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -33.59% -6.16% -3.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score home24 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for home24 and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 172.92%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than home24.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares home24 and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio home24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $611.74 million 0.13 -$176.70 million ($17.53) -0.41

home24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats home24 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names. The company operates showrooms, retail stores, outlets, and through ecommerce website. It has operations in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

