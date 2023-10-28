Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $32.25

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,615,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 566,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

