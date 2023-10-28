Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $63.76 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.