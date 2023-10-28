Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

