Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $686.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

