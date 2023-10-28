Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEVGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.75 ($5.90).

Several analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.64) to GBX 464 ($5.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.71) to GBX 392 ($4.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.76) to GBX 495 ($6.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Insider Activity at Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,260.57). In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,260.57). Also, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($48,634.08). 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.9 %

BDEV stock opened at GBX 407.40 ($4.99) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.07. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.68, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 368.90 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

