SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SciPlay

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at about $7,543,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

(Get Free Report

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.