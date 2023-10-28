SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $22.96.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.
