ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $575.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.16.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $554.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.83 and a 200-day moving average of $540.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow has a one year low of $351.25 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

