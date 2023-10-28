Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

