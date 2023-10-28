Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $33.90 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

