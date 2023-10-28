Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $73.14

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,990. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.