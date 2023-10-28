Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

