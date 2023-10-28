Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PLCE stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

