Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.71.

NYSE DLR opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

