MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.09.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 92.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 89.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $334,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

