The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
LGL stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
