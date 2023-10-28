Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.