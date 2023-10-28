Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Crown Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

