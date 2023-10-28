StockNews.com Upgrades Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Kenon Stock Performance

NYSE KEN opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Kenon has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

About Kenon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.