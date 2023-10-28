StockNews.com Upgrades Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Kenon Stock Performance
NYSE KEN opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Kenon has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%.
Institutional Trading of Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.