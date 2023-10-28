Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.79.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

