GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

