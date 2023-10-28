StockNews.com Lowers Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Winmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Winmark

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $405.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.69. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a 52-week low of $232.27 and a 52-week high of $419.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $10.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,361.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,010,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.