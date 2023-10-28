TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in TransUnion by 569.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

