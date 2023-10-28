FMC’s (FMC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $59.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

FMC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

