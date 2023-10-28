StockNews.com Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.91.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

